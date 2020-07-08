China's Hubei reports 1 asymptomatic COVID-19 case

WUHAN, July 8 (Xinhua) -- One new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 was reported in central China's Hubei Province Tuesday, while no new confirmed or suspected cases were reported, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Currently, Hubei has a total of four asymptomatic cases and 161 close contacts under medical observation.

As of Tuesday, Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,623 cases had been cured and discharged from hospitals. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.