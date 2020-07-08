BRICS New Development Bank issues 2 bln yuan bond in China

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) announced Tuesday that it has successfully issued a 2 billion yuan (285 million U.S. dollars) bond in the China Interbank Bond Market, with a maturity of five years and a coupon rate of 3 percent.

"We are honored by the recognition and support received from investors during the bond issuance," said Leslie Maasdorp, NDB vice president and CFO. "The NDB is a regular issuer in China and the bank will continue to build its RMB bond curve."

Maasdorp noted that the bank has just submitted a request for registering a 20 billion yuan bond program to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors in China.

Headquartered in Shanghai, the NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The bank formally opened in July 2015.