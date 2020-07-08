5G empowers oil, gas production in NW China's Taklimakan Desert

URUMQI, July 8 (Xinhua) -- A 5G base station that recently began operation in the heart of Taklimakan Desert is expected to help in the construction of an intelligent oilfield in the desert.

Located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Taklimakan Desert is a major petroliferous region in China.

Sinopec Northwest Oilfield Company, the explorer of the oilfield, said its Shunbei Oilfield is deemed Asia's deepest onshore oilfield. It is located in the heart of the Taklimakan Desert. The exploration and exploitation activities in the oilfield are challenging as oil is usually found more than 7,300 meters underground, the company added.

According to Li Zhengjun, a company official, the application of 5G will provide strong support for the oilfield's information control system and help realize dynamic management, automatic monitoring, unattended operation and emergency response of the oil and gas production system.

Shunbei Oilfield is one of the major domestic oilfields of Sinopec, the second largest oil and gas producer in China.