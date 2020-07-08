DPRK leader visits Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on memorial day of grandfather

PYONGYANG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), paid a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the demise of former President Kim Il Sung, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

The report said Kim, together with other senior officials, paid high tribute to the statues of both leaders, and a floral basket in the name of Kim Jong Un was placed at the statues.

At the immortality halls where the two leaders lie, Kim "paid the highest tribute to them who had ushered in the new history of an independent and powerful country," the report added.

Kim Il Sung, grandfather of Kim Jong Un and the founder of the DPRK, passed away on July 8, 1994, at the age of 82. The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun is a building in northeast Pyongyang that serves as the mausoleum for Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, father of Kim Jong Un.