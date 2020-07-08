DPP's plot to meddle in HK affairs slammed

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Tuesday said Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has once again exposed its evil intentions to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, create chaos in Hong Kong and seek "Taiwan independence."

The DPP wantonly slandered the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the implementation rules for Article 43 of the law, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Any attempts to meddle in Hong Kong affairs, attack "one country, two systems," and split the country are doomed to fail, Zhu said.

The law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR is an important measure to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as to ensure long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and greater success of "one country, two systems," Zhu said, noting that the HKSAR government's adoption and enforcement of the implementation rules are essential and timely.