Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

DPP's plot to meddle in HK affairs slammed

(Xinhua)    10:06, July 08, 2020

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Tuesday said Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has once again exposed its evil intentions to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, create chaos in Hong Kong and seek "Taiwan independence."

The DPP wantonly slandered the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the implementation rules for Article 43 of the law, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Any attempts to meddle in Hong Kong affairs, attack "one country, two systems," and split the country are doomed to fail, Zhu said.

The law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR is an important measure to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as to ensure long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and greater success of "one country, two systems," Zhu said, noting that the HKSAR government's adoption and enforcement of the implementation rules are essential and timely.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York