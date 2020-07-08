China's new deputy permanent representative to UN presents credentials

UNITED NATIONS, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Ambassador Geng Shuang on Tuesday presented his credentials to the United Nations Secretariat, officially starting his tenure as deputy permanent representative of China to the world body.

Geng was spokesman and deputy director general of the Department of Information of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2016 to 2020 before joining the Chinese UN mission.

Geng was born in 1973 in Beijing and graduated with a master's degree. He was a staff member and attache of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 1995 to 1999, as well as attache and third secretary of the Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations from 1999 to 2003.

He served as third secretary, deputy division director, division director and counsellor of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2011, counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States from 2011 to 2015, and counsellor and deputy director general of the Department of International Economic Affairs, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2015 to 2016.