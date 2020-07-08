Chinese vice premier stresses consolidating poverty alleviation achievements

CHONGQING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for multiple measures to consolidate the achievements of poverty alleviation and ensure high-quality victory in the battle against poverty.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from Monday to Tuesday.

During his visit to deeply impoverished villages, industrial centers and relocation settlements in Wushan County of Chongqing, Hu stressed the importance and urgency of consolidating the achievements of poverty alleviation and effectively preventing regions and people falling back to poverty.

Hu urged efforts to improve weak links in education, health care and the safety of housing and drinking water, promote the growth of poverty alleviation industries, and broaden employment channels for migrant poor laborers.

He also called for strengthening support for populations relocated from inhospitable areas and those relocated for the building of the Three Gorges project and facilitating their employment.

Hu called for greater efforts to support the development of ethnic minority areas to ensure all ethnic groups to march into a moderately prosperous society side by side.