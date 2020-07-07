China's Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, July 7 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.
Currently, Hubei has a total of three asymptomatic cases and 135 close contacts under medical observation.
As of Monday, Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 63,623 cases having been cured and discharged from hospitals. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.
