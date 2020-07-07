Implementation rules for Article 43 of national security law in HKSAR gazetted

HONG KONG, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Implementation Rules for Article 43 of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) were gazetted on Monday and will take effect on Tuesday, the HKSAR government announced.

Article 43 of the national security law stipulates various measures that the department for safeguarding national security of the Police Force of HKSAR may take when handling cases concerning offense endangering national security, and authorizes the HKSAR chief executive, in conjunction with the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR (National Security Committee) to make relevant implementation rules for the purpose of applying the measures stipulated under Article 43.

At the first meeting of the National Security Committee on Monday, the chief executive, in conjunction with the National Security Committee, exercised the power under Article 43 of the national security law to make relevant implementation rules for law enforcement agencies such as the department for safeguarding national security of the Hong Kong Police Force to implement the measures stipulated under Article 43, the HKSAR government said in a press release.