China publishes books to explain Civil Code

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China has published a set of books to help the public better understand the newly-adopted Civil Code, the publisher said Monday.

The books are in seven volumes, dedicated to the code's general and supplementary provisions and six parts on real rights, contracts, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance, and tort liabilities, according to a statement by the People's Publishing House.

The books explain the legislation's objective, background and meaning of every article. There are some case study examples for a better understanding by the reader, the publisher said.

China's Civil Code was passed at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on May 28.

The books are available at Xinhua Bookstores nationwide.