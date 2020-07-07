China urges France to make independent choices over 5G network

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday urged France to make independent choices over 5G network construction that serve its own interests, and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for all companies including Chinese ones.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when commenting on media reports that Huawei will be allowed to access France's 5G network, but will only get limited license.

"We hope France can uphold an objective and fair attitude, respect market rules and the will of enterprises, make independent choices that serve its own interests, and take concrete actions to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for all companies including Chinese ones," Zhao said.

He noted that the French government had said publicly on many occasions that it would not take discriminatory measures against specific countries or companies on 5G-related matters, let alone exclude Huawei.

"China always believes that 5G technology is a frontier technology that leads the fourth Industrial Revolution and offers a valuable platform, and the development and utilization of 5G in a globalization era happens naturally as all countries undertake extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared outcomes," he added.