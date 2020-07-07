High level dialogue between Serbia, Kosovo to resume this week: EU

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The high level dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo will resume this week, with a virtual meeting scheduled on Friday and a face-to-face talk in Brussels on Sunday, the European Union (EU) announced Monday.

The virtual summit will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU spokesperson Peter Stano told a daily briefing.

The Sunday meeting will be attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the head of government of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti, who will then be joined by EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, Miroslav Lajcak, according to the EU spokesperson.

Stano said Sunday's meeting will resume the discussions and the work on reaching a comprehensive and legally binding agreement on normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo, dealing with all outstanding issues.

Dominated by ethnic Albanians, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, an act not recognized by Belgrade.