Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New Jersey governor calls for federal mask requirement to combat rise in new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:20, July 06, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Xinhua) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Sunday called for a federal mask requirement, saying it should be the core of a national strategy to combat a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Speaking on NBC, Murphy said, "We cannot afford to go through hell again."

The governor said virus cases are on the upswing again in New Jersey as residents return from vacations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and areas of Florida.

New Jersey suffered mightily in the early days of the pandemic but had seen much improvement in recent weeks, but the numbers are turning higher again, according to Murphy,

"If you're leaving your house, put on a mask," Murphy said. "We went through hell, we cannot afford to go through hell again."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York