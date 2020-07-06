Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi sends reply letter to Butuka Academy of Papua New Guinea

(Xinhua)    13:17, July 06, 2020

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has written back to the Butuka Academy of Papua New Guinea.

In his reply letter, Xi pleasantly recalled his attendance at the opening ceremony of the academy during his visit to Papua New Guinea in 2018 and gave credit to the achievements of the academy.

Xi said he is glad to learn that the academy has recently overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and resumed classes, noting that China will continue providing necessary support and assistance for the development of the academy.

In a letter sent to Xi earlier, the Butuka Academy expressed gratitude for his caring about the academy's development, and spoke highly of China's contribution to promoting international cooperation in the global fight against COVID-19.

Thanks to China's help, the letter said, the academy has overcome the impact of the pandemic and resumed classes.

The Butuka Academy, a public service project funded by China, consists of a kindergarten, a primary school and a secondary school. Since its opening in November 2018, the academy has enrolled about 3,000 students and improved the local schooling conditions, winning the praise of the local government and the public.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York