Bayern coach Flick sees Lewandowski as Ballon d'Or winner

WARSAW, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick expressed his faith that Robert Lewandowski, who scored two goals in the German Cup final, can win the 2020 Ballon d'Or in Sunday's interview with German media.

After winning their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, "Die Roten" added another silverware as they smashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday to take the DFB Cup. The sniper Lewandowski had a perfect performance, scoring twice. In the 59th minute, the Pole surprised Bayer's custodian Lukas Hradecky from the distance after a long ball by Manuel Neuer, and then Ivan Perisic's stunning assist allowed "Lewy" to score his second in the closing stages.

Flick was delighted with Lewandowski's performance. "Let's look at his numbers. He scored 34 goals in the Bundesliga and 51 goals in all competitions. In consequence, he can be the best not only in the league but even in the world. I believe he can win the 2020 Ballon d'Or. I wish him good luck in that referendum," Flick was quoted as saying by German media.

The 55-year-old praised his players for winning the cup. "The way the team played in the last few weeks was sensational; the attitude is just fantastic. What this team is achieving is extraordinary," the coach commented in an interview with the club's official website, while Lewandowski emphasized that the team deserved the title.

Bayern target a triple as Flick's men are close to advancing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.