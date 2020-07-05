Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing to stand by its firms in India

(China Daily)    13:09, July 05, 2020

Beijing said on Friday that it will take necessary measures to uphold the legitimate rights of its businesses in India after New Delhi announced the exclusion of Chinese companies' participation in highway projects and additional scrutiny of imports from China.

Artificial impediments to bilateral cooperation violate the rules of the World Trade Organization and harm India's interests, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing on Friday.

Pragmatic cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial, Zhao said, and called for the two countries to meet each other halfway and jointly safeguard bilateral ties.

The measures taken by India came after a clash between Chinese and Indian troops at the border area in the Galwan Valley on June 15. The two neighbors have been locked in a tense border situation since May. India also announced earlier this week a ban on 59 Chinese apps citing "sovereignty and integrity" concerns.

The two nations have held three commander-level talks between their militaries to deal with the border tension. The latest one was held on Tuesday.

"India should avoid strategic misjudgments on China," Zhao said, adding that he hopes that the two countries can enhance communication and coordination on the proper handling of the border situation through diplomatic and military channels and ensure peace and stability in the region.

As two major developing countries, economic development and national rejuvenation are shared missions for both sides, he said.

Therefore, mutual respect and support is the right thing to do and also fits into the long-term interests of both countries, while suspicion and friction are wrong paths and go against the aspiration of the two peoples, Zhao added.

In response to a question about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Ladakh region in the border area on Friday, Zhao said both sides shouldn't take any actions that could further complicate the situation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York