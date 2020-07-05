China appears to have gotten second wave of COVID-19 under control: media

NEW YORK, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China appears to have gotten a second wave of COVID-19 under control following an outbreak at a sprawling Beijing produce market last month, an article published by Time magazine has said.

The article published on Thursday quoted Zhang Wenhong, head of Shanghai's COVID-19 clinical experts team, as saying that "Beijing has set a clear example that China will ward off a new wave of infections -- domestic or imported -- through a prompt and refined epidemic control response."

On Wednesday, Beijing reported one new confirmed case and two asymptomatic cases after massive testings were conducted around the Xinfadi wholesale market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district, where a new outbreak was detected on June 11.

While that broke Beijing's run of 56 days without any new local infections, no new deaths have been recorded as a result, the article said.

The article said the contrast in leadership is "striking" when compared with the United States. While Chinese officials talked of "wartime mode" and "explosive" situation at the "battleground" by Xinfadi market, U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the virus would "just disappear" as the United States saw a daily record high of more than 52,000 new infections.

"I don't think the virus is going to disappear," the article quoted Ben Cowling, a public health expert at Hong Kong University, as saying.