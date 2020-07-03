Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Xinjiang improves power supply for remote farmers, herdsmen

(Xinhua)    16:00, July 03, 2020

URUMQI, July 3 (Xinhua) -- More than 1,500 households of farmers and herdsmen living in remote villages in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have benefited from a power supply project, local authorities said Friday.

Located in the deeply impoverished areas in southern Xinjiang, the households from 11 incorporated villages relied on photovoltaic power from 2014, with no stable power supply.

To address the problem, the power grid was upgraded with a total investment of 592 million yuan (about 83.77 million U.S. dollars) since June 2019. Power towers and wires have been installed deep into the Karakorum Mountains and the Taklimakan Desert.

A stable power supply in these areas is expected to help farmers and herdsmen develop local special industries.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York