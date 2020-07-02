China's first 500 kW wave energy converter delivered

GUANGZHOU, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China's first 500 kW wave energy converter was delivered to Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Tuesday.

Named "Sharp Eagle - Zhoushan," the converter is part of a wave energy demonstration project set up by the Ministry of Natural Resources, which will be located near Dawanshan Island, Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province.

Developed by the institute and built by China Merchants Heavy Industry (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., the device is currently the largest wave energy converter in China.

Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion, CAS, said they would work with related companies to develop wave energy conversion technology and facilities further.