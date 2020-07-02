Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
China slams U.S. politicians' attempt to come between CPC and its people

(Xinhua)    09:53, July 02, 2020

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his like are just daydreaming as they attempt to cut the flesh and blood ties between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

Zhao said this when asked to comment on remarks by Pompeo, who repeatedly attacked the CPC and the Chinese political system and said that the hopes and dreams of the Chinese people should be distinguished from those of the Party.

"The dream of the CPC and the dream of the Chinese people are the same, namely to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The dream will definitely be realized," he said at a press briefing.

By spreading lies and slanders, Pompeo and his like are attempting to cut off the flesh and blood ties between the Party and the people. "They are just daydreaming," said the spokesperson.

