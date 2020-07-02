LOS ANGELES, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Department of Health Services of U.S. state of Arizona on Wednesday reported 4,878 additional novel coronavirus cases and 88 new deaths, both of which are new records of single-day jump.

The state's previous single-day high in the number of additional cases was 3,593 on June 23 and previous single-day high in deaths by COVID-19 was 22 on June 15.

Arizona, one of a few states in the country having reopened economy earlier than others, reported that 2,516 people are currently hospitalized on a seven-day average, which is nearly a 35 percent increase compared with that a week ago, according to data compiled by COVID Tracking Project.

Data of the state showed Arizona was nearing max capacity of intensive care unit beds with 1,495, or 89 percent, of the state's ICU beds in use as of Tuesday. The number of ventilators being used at hospitals also reached a record high of 795, but only 46 percent of capacity.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey rolled back the state's reopening plans and closed all bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks on Monday. He said Arizona would try to restart businesses in 30 days.

The worrisome pandemic also prompted the Republican governor, who never discouraged the use of masks, to call on local residents to wear masks in order to contain the fatal disease.

"Arm yourself with a mask," Ducey said Monday after issuing an executive order to shut down many public facilities while pushing back the start of school in the fall. "It's your best defense against this virus."

On Wednesday noon, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the city of Phoenix to discuss with Ducey the state's efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

A tweet of Ducey showed the two walked on the tarmac wearing face masks.

"Welcome back to Arizona, @VP! Thank you for your continued partnership to help protect health and safety in Arizona," the tweet read.