Indoor dining postponed in NYC to avoid resurgence in COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK, July 1 (Xinhua) -- New York City will postpone indoor dining indefinitely as several U.S. states have seen soaring new COVID-19 cases related to restaurants and bars, mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

"Indoors is the problem. The science is showing it more and more. We cannot go ahead at this point in time with indoor dining in New York City," the mayor said at his briefing.

The city was scheduled to enter phase three of reopening on Monday, during which indoor dining is allowed due to New York state's reopening strategy.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed it at a briefing also on Wednesday, saying time is not appropriate at this point for a city like New York to resume indoor dining until "the facts change."

On Wednesday, eight New York City beaches are officially open for swimming when lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city also announced Tuesday night that 15 outdoor swimming pools will be opening by Aug. 1.

Though key indicators of COVID-19 are currently stable in the city and the state, Cuomo sees "storm clouds on the horizon" due to the worsening situation in some other states and a lack of citizen compliance in following social distancing guidelines.

"Citizen compliance is slipping. That is a fact," Cuomo said on Wednesday. "Look at pictures. Look at any street in Manhattan."

"We are in the midst of a national crisis," he said, citing the fact that 35 states have seen COVID-19 trending up.

He again blamed President Donald Trump for his push to reopen the economy in a state of denial about the reality of the virus.

"Reality wins, every time. Now the country is suffering because of the president. It's time for him to change course. Admit you were wrong," he said.