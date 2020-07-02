53 countries support China's national security legislation for HKSAR: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A total of 53 countries have expressed their support for the passage of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

On behalf of the 53 countries, Cuba made a joint statement at the Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, believing that the move is beneficial for the steady and long-term success of the "one country, two systems" principle and Hong Kong's lasting prosperity and stability, and guarantees that Hong Kong residents can better exercise rights and freedoms in a safe environment.

When asked to comment on the joint statement, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news briefing that the "call for justice" proves, once again, that people have fair judgement.

The legislation targets a very narrow category of criminal acts and activities that endanger national security and protects the safety and rights and freedoms the vast majority of the Hong Kong residents enjoy in accordance with the law, the spokesperson said.

Most members of the international community fully understand and respect China's legitimate and lawful act to safeguard national security, Zhao said, adding their just voice shows again that people have no problem telling right from wrong.

The national security legislation in the HKSAR is by no means a human rights issue, still less should it be politicized, Zhao said.

Noting that a tiny number of external elements, with ulterior motives, have been meddling in this under the pretext of human rights, he said nothing can cover up their arrogance, prejudice and real intention to flagrantly interfere in China's internal affairs.

"We urge relevant parties to grasp the situation, view the legislation in an objective and impartial way, stop fact-distorting and slandering acts, and stop interfering in Hong Kong matters and China's internal affairs," Zhao added.