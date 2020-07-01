Central gov't voices support for implementation of national security law in HKSAR

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council issued a statement on Tuesday, voicing firm support for the newly adopted Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The office pledged full support for and cooperation in the work related to the implementation of the law to ensure its effective enforcement in the HKSAR.

The law was passed at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.

The law's adoption by the NPC Standing Committee, its inclusion in Annex III to the Basic Law of the HKSAR and its promulgation in the HKSAR, constitute a milestone event for the practice of "one country, two systems," said the statement.

It will offer a strong institutional guarantee for fully and faithfully implementing the "one country, two systems" principle, effectively safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, maintaining long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, and ensuring the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," said the statement.

Hong Kong will therefore embrace a turning point for ending chaos and bringing back order, it added.

The law has clearly defined four categories of crimes that severely endanger national security and their corresponding penalties, and established and improved the enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security at the levels of both the central government and the HKSAR, said the statement.

The law fully conforms with the "one country, two systems" principle, China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, and is a major move to improve the institutional framework of "one country, two systems," the statement noted.

The law will improve Hong Kong's legal system and bring more stability, stronger rule of law and a better business environment to Hong Kong, said the statement.

Related law-enforcement and judicial organs of the central authorities and the HKSAR will perform their duties and functions in accordance with the law, exerting joint efforts to ensure the effective enforcement of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR and related existing laws in the HKSAR, it said.

Noting that the Chinese government is firmly committed to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, implementing the "one country, two systems" principle and opposing interference in Hong Kong affairs by external forces, the statement said no intimidations or sanctions will change Hong Kong's global economic status, nor will they deter the Chinese people.