Sales of export goods in China's domestic market have growth potential: ministry

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Domestic sales of quality export products still have great growth potential and will facilitate China's consumption upgrading, the country's commerce ministry said Tuesday.

Sales of quality export products at home can further enrich the country's market supply and take full advantage of its super-large market size and demand potential, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said at an online press conference.

The MOC said that the rapidly increasing demand among Chinese consumers, the construction of new infrastructure, new urbanization and major projects, as well as the development of new consumption models will contribute to growth in sales of export products in the domestic market.

To support exporters in expanding domestic sales channels, the commerce ministry will work to pool resources from both domestic and foreign trade sectors, and make use of various online shopping festivals and platforms such as fairs and expos.