China's Wuhan announces class resumption arrangements for schools

WUHAN, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Authorities have announced class-resuming arrangements for non-senior students in high schools in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province and a city previously hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Schools will reopen on July 10 for senior high school freshmen and sophomores, including those in secondary vocational and technical schools, and their summer holiday will begin on July 31, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

Non-senior students in junior high schools will end their online courses on July 5. Teachers and students will return to schools on August 10, and classes will last until August 30. Students in primary schools and kindergartens will start their summer holiday on July 5.

Non-senior students in colleges are not required to go back to campus unless needed. They need to apply and obtain approval from their colleges if they want to return.

Off-campus training institutions can apply for class resumption after meeting relevant requirements for epidemic prevention and control, Xia Chunyin, deputy head of the Wuhan Education Bureau, said at the conference. Their offline classes will be allowed to resume no earlier than July 10.

Hubei lowered its novel coronavirus emergency response from level II to level III from June 13. As of Monday, the province had one asymptomatic case under medical observation.