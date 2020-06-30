Pirlo to take charge of Juventus U-23 team

ROME, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Former Juventus player Andrea Pirlo will return to the club as coach of their U-23 side in the third-tier Serie C league, multiple Italian media outlets reported.

Following a hugely successful ten-year spell with AC Milan, Pirlo joined Juventus in 2011 and won four consecutive Serie A titles with the Old Lady. Pirlo retired from playing in November 2017 after a stint at New York City FC, and began his coaching qualifications shortly afterwards.

Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio said the former midfielder has accepted an offer from Juventus to replace current incumbent Fabio Pecchia, and will be joined by former teammate Roberto Baronio as his assistant manager.

At the weekend, Juventus U-23 won the Coppa Italia Serie C, their first piece of silverware. But despite the victory, Juventus have elected to replace Pecchia with managerial novice Pirlo ahead of the new season.