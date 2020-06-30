Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pirlo to take charge of Juventus U-23 team

(Xinhua)    15:31, June 30, 2020

ROME, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Former Juventus player Andrea Pirlo will return to the club as coach of their U-23 side in the third-tier Serie C league, multiple Italian media outlets reported.

Following a hugely successful ten-year spell with AC Milan, Pirlo joined Juventus in 2011 and won four consecutive Serie A titles with the Old Lady. Pirlo retired from playing in November 2017 after a stint at New York City FC, and began his coaching qualifications shortly afterwards.

Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio said the former midfielder has accepted an offer from Juventus to replace current incumbent Fabio Pecchia, and will be joined by former teammate Roberto Baronio as his assistant manager.

At the weekend, Juventus U-23 won the Coppa Italia Serie C, their first piece of silverware. But despite the victory, Juventus have elected to replace Pecchia with managerial novice Pirlo ahead of the new season.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York