Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Party governance

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- July 1 marks the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has stressed full and strict governance over the Party on many occasions. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- The most dangerous moment is when one wavers in or begins to show doubt about one's ideals and convictions.

-- Candid criticism and self-criticism should be conducted to keep the intra-Party political environment clean.

-- The CPC's conduct amounts to its image. Like a barometer, the conduct of the CPC indicates the relationship between the Party, its officials, and the public, and tells us how the support of the public will shift.

-- We must set up and toughen the Party's disciplinary code and rules, ensuring that they become "a high-voltage line" that nobody dares to touch.

-- We will strike the "tigers" (high-ranking corrupt officials) as long as they rear their heads, and swat the "flies" (low-ranking corrupt officials) as long as they buzz around.

-- We must make it a routine to clear out the "bad apples" in an effort to build an unassailable contingent of discipline inspectors who are loyal, clean and responsible.

-- Our Party's fight against corruption will not bow down to power and mete out selective punishment. Likewise, it is not a power-struggle drama. And it is certainly not going to taper off like an abandoned half-built house.