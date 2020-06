BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has encouraged CPC members to build firm ideals and convictions and strive to fulfill the Party's original aspiration and mission.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in replying to a letter from 30 Party members volunteering at a museum of The Communist Manifesto at the Shanghai-based Fudan University.