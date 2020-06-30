Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's export tax rebates exceed 600 bln yuan in first 5 months

(Xinhua)    09:51, June 30, 2020

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China granted export tax rebates worth 632.4 billion yuan (89.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of the year to relieve the financial pressure on export enterprises amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting from March 20, the country raised the export tax rebate rates for 1,464 items from 10 percent to 13 percent or from 6 percent to 9 percent, according to the State Taxation Administration.

Tax authorities have taken various measures to facilitate tax refunds for export firms amid epidemic prevention and control, such as promoting paperless tax rebate declarations and implementing contactless processing of export tax rebates.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday called for improving the implementation of export tax rebates, tapping the potential of customs clearance reform and optimizing services for enterprises amid efforts to stabilize foreign trade and investment.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York