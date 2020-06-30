Chinese mainland reports 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday it received reports of 19 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including eight domestically transmitted and 11 imported ones.

Of the eight domestically transmitted cases, seven were reported in Beijing and one in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Monday, according to the commission.

On Monday, nine people were discharged from hospital after recovery, and one new suspected case, who was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,531, including 428 patients who were still being treated, with seven in severe conditions.

Altogether 78,469 people had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Monday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 1,918 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,830 had been discharged after recovery, and 88 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said there were currently seven suspected cases as of Monday.

According to the commission, 6,809 close contacts were still under medical observation after 458 people were discharged from medical observation on Monday.

Four new asymptomatic cases, including three imported, were reported on the mainland Monday, it said, adding that three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases. Four asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 99 asymptomatic cases, including 60 imported ones, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,203 confirmed cases including seven deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 447 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,105 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 435 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.