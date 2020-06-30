China issues regulation for supervision of cosmetics industry

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has issued a regulation to ramp up supervision of the cosmetics industry, according to a decree signed by Premier Li Keqiang.

Measures should be taken to better regulate the production and sales of cosmetics as their quality can impact people's health, said the decree.

The regulation seeks to improve the classification system of cosmetic products and their raw materials and streamlines the registration process to optimize the institutional environment for innovation.

It also requires efforts to strengthen the quality-control of cosmetic products and establish reassessment and recall systems to ensure safety and quality.

Illegal acts will be severely punished to improve the market environment, it said.

The regulation will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.