Business travelers from Chinese mainland, China's Hong Kong, Japan, S. Korea, Singapore, allowed entry into Thailand from July 1

(Xinhua)    09:12, June 30, 2020

BANGKOK, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Thai government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday said short-stay business travelers and guests of the Thailand government from Chinese mainland, China's Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Singapore will be allowed to enter from July 1.

"This special arrangement will initially allow entry to 200 inbound travelers per day," confirmed CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin on Monday.

He said the number of inbound travelers will increase as more alternative state quarantine (ASQ) rooms are made available, and the special arrangement will allow entry to groups of no more than 10 people for a short period.

Taweesin said that inbound travelers will be tested for COVID-19 prior to travel and on arrival in Thailand.

"These travelers will be subject to being monitored constantly by health and security officials," said Taweesin. "They must submit their Thailand itinerary in advance and will only be allowed to travel by private car."

The CCSA also released a press release indicating foreign spouses and children of work permit holders, foreigners with residency rights in Thailand, foreigners married to Thais, foreigners seeking medical treatment in Thailand (except for COVID-19) and international students and their guardians, will all be allowed entry into Thailand on July 1 onwards.

Taweesin said that these foreign visitors cannot just purchase an air ticket and expect immediate entry into Thailand.

For foreigners work permit (WP3) and BOI certificate holders, they should contact their local Royal Thai Embassy or consulate for a permit to travel to Thailand, according to the spokesman.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will arrange seats aboard repatriation flights for eligible passengers.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

