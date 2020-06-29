Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 29, 2020
Xi congratulates on new hydropower station, encouraging engineers to foster excellence

(Xinhua)    14:42, June 29, 2020

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has underlined the need to adhere to the new development concepts, reach for new heights of science and technology, and foster excellence in major projects for the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the important instruction while congratulating on the operation of the Wudongde hydropower station on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China.

