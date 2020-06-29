Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 29, 2020
China to boost cultivation of software experts

(Xinhua)    09:20, June 29, 2020

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate training of software professionals in key basic software and large industrial software, according to an official guideline.

The guideline on building a batch of specialized demonstrative institutes, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Education, aims to meet the demand for digital experts amid the economic and social transformation.

This move highlights the cultivation of specialized software experts to meet the demands of industrial development and promote progress in key software technologies.

Besides the education sector, enterprises are also encouraged to join the cultivation of software experts.

