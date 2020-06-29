China to further improve disabled children's learning

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has issued a guideline on improving the work on disabled children's learning in regular classes for compulsory education.

The document aims to remove the obstacles that keep disabled children from learning in regular classes, and enhance the quality of education for such children.

It highlights a sounder assessment and verification mechanism for disabled students, which will decide whether a disabled child is fit for a regular class.

The database for middle school and primary school students should be fully utilized to make sure disabled children with learning capabilities, whose ages are eligible for compulsory education, do not drop out of school, according to the guideline.

As for the quality of education, the document stresses sound adjustments to teaching content and methods based on the conditions of disabled students. It encourages customized teaching schemes to help them improve independent living.

It also calls for more specific evaluations of disabled students in regular classes, which underline their social adaptation and work abilities.

China stipulates nine-year compulsory education for children, which covers primary school and junior middle school.