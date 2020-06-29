Singapore to permit resumption of tourism businesses

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Sunday that tourism businesses in Singapore will be permitted to resume operations at stages from July 1, beginning with 13 attractions.

The authority said this is part of the resumption of activities in Phase 2 after the Circuit Breaker, which was imposed by the Singaporean government from April 7 to June 1 to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

The STB asked attractions and tour operators to submit their reopening proposals, including safe management measures that are tailored to reduce the COVID-19 transmission risks of each attraction or tour, to it for assessment. It said operators must demonstrate effective implementation of safe management measures to provide a safe environment for customers and workers, and may resume operations only after receiving approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The STB said that the reopening proposals submitted by the 13 attractions have been carefully assessed by the MTI and the STB.