Terracotta Warriors see 23,000 visitors during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

XI'AN, June 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 23,000 people visited the iconic Terracotta Warriors in northwest China's Shaanxi Province during the recent three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, local authorities said Sunday.

A total of 23,036 visitors came to the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, the provincial capital, to catch a glimpse of the famous army of Terracotta Warriors during the holiday that ended on Saturday.

Tourists were required to book tickets online, with a maximum of 8,000 people allowed to visit the museum every day, part of the efforts to prevent cross-infection amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

To enter the museum, visitors needed to show their health QR codes, have their temperature taken and wear a mask.

Discovered in 1974, the army of Terracotta Warriors was built by Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.), who unified China for the first time.

One of China's biggest tourist attractions, the museum saw over 9 million tourists last year, with a record daily high of 114,000 visits.