Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Terracotta Warriors see 23,000 visitors during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

(Xinhua)    15:25, June 28, 2020

XI'AN, June 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 23,000 people visited the iconic Terracotta Warriors in northwest China's Shaanxi Province during the recent three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, local authorities said Sunday.

A total of 23,036 visitors came to the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, the provincial capital, to catch a glimpse of the famous army of Terracotta Warriors during the holiday that ended on Saturday.

Tourists were required to book tickets online, with a maximum of 8,000 people allowed to visit the museum every day, part of the efforts to prevent cross-infection amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

To enter the museum, visitors needed to show their health QR codes, have their temperature taken and wear a mask.

Discovered in 1974, the army of Terracotta Warriors was built by Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.), who unified China for the first time.

One of China's biggest tourist attractions, the museum saw over 9 million tourists last year, with a record daily high of 114,000 visits.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York