Xi congratulates Taneti Maamau on re-election as Kiribati's president

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Taneti Maamau on his re-election as Kiribati's president.

In his congratulatory message dated Friday, Xi pointed out that since the resumption of China-Kiribati diplomatic ties in September 2019, relations between the two countries have grown rapidly and their exchange and cooperation in various areas have yielded fruitful results.

Xi recalled that he has held a fruitful meeting with Maamau during the latter's successful visit to China in January this year.

In the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, China and Kiribati have sticked together and supported each other, which again demonstrates the friendship between the two peoples.

Noting that he highly values the development of China-Kiribati relations, Xi said he stands ready to work together with Maamau to promote bilateral relations to new levels and bring more benefits to both countries and peoples.