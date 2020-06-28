CPC leadership key to China's fast development -- Myanmar expert

YANGON, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the key to China's fast development and its increasingly important role in the world economy, a renowned Myanmar expert has said.

Under CPC's leadership, China has become the world's second largest economy and successfully transformed from a planned economy to a socialist market one, Monywa Aung Shin, member of the Central Committee of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy and editor-in-chief of D-wave Journal, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"As far as I see, China plays a growing role in the world economy and becomes a fastest growing country, thanks to the leadership of the party," said Aung Shin.

Highlighting the concerted efforts of the party's leadership and the Chinese people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Aung Shin said he is in favor of the CPC's political practice, namely the "people-centered governance."

During the pandemic, the Chinese government has presented a prompt response and strenuous efforts by sending health personnel to the frontlines and building make-shift hospitals, said Aung Shin.

"As the people trusted and strictly followed the guidance of the government, the epidemic was contained in a short time, which portrayed the unity of the people," he said.

With the notion of "a community with a shared future," China shared its firsthand experience and provided medical assistance to neighboring countries during the pandemic, which makes the idea more meaningful, Aung Shin said.

Aung Shin also expressed his belief that China will achieve its goal of poverty elimination.

"Since poverty, somehow, relates to education, health, social development and employment opportunities, China has been making endeavors to fight for poverty eradication not only in China but also in its neighboring countries including Myanmar," the expert said.

Lauding comprehensive anti-corruption efforts made by the CPC, Aung Shin said only with the leadership of the CPC can the anti-graft drive be carried out to trace down power abusers.

As for China's foreign policy, he said, China remains on good terms with neighboring countries by boosting relations between governments, parties, militaries, and people under the five principles of peaceful coexistence.