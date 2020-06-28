"I (Heart) New York" designer Milton Glaser dies at 91

NEW YORK, June 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. graphic designer Milton Glaser, well known for his popular "I (Heart) New York" logo, died in Manhattan on Friday at the age of 91, according to U.S. media reports.

His death was confirmed by his wife Shirley Glaser, who said the cause was a stroke, adding he had suffered from kidney failure, The New York Times reported.

Glaser designed the iconic slogan and logo for a 1977 campaign to boost the state's tourism, with a cherry-red heart on a white background symbolizing the word "love."

His work was quickly recognized as a symbol of New York City, and appears in tourist gift shops throughout the state.

"What Milton Glaser gave to New York will long survive him," New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter.

"I (Heart) New York was the perfect logo at the time he created it and remains so today. We lost a brilliant designer and a great New Yorker," Cuomo added.