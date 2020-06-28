Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
Shanghai records 3.73 million tourist visits during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

(Xinhua)    08:58, June 28, 2020

SHANGHAI, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai received 3.73 million visits by tourists during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, according to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

With tighter restrictions and caps on the number of visitors amid the COVID-19 epidemic, the city's 150 tourist sites recorded 1.29 million visits during the holiday that began on Thursday, the administration said.

As part of precautions against COVID-19, reservations are required for the city's tourist attractions during the holiday, while tourist flows are capped at 30 percent of their maximum capacity.

The city's tourist attractions, museums and galleries also launched online activities during the holiday, garnering over 2.15 million views.

