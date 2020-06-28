Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
Chile reports 267,766 cases of COVID-19, with 5,347 deaths

(Xinhua)    08:30, June 28, 2020

SANTIAGO, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chilean Ministry of Health raised on Saturday the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 267,766, with 5,347 deaths.

Of the number of new cases, 3,481 presented symptoms and 426 were asymptomatic, while the situation of the other 499 cases is still unknown.

The report from the health ministry showed that the northern region of Antofagasta is leading the country in the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Chile is currently under a state of emergency and a curfew. The borders remain closed, classes have been suspended, and non-essential trade has been prohibited.

