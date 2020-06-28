HOUSTON, June 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. state of Texas announced on Saturday more than 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Texas Health and Human Services.

As of Saturday 143,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, 5,747 more cases than the total on Friday. The state added 5,707 and 5,996 new cases on Friday and Thursday, respectively.

In Texas Harris County, where the U.S. fourth largest city of Houston is located, Judge Lina Hidalgo wanted to issue another stay-at-home order after local officials lifted the previous one.

"We need folks to stay home. We need folks to be part of this effort and work together as a community for the sake of our health, our economy, and all our neighbors," local media quoted Hidalgo as saying.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has the final; say on this matter. On Friday, the governor announced the scaling back of the reopening of businesses in the state as Texas saw sharp increase of spread of COVID-19 in the past day.

Following the announcement, League City in Texas said the traditional fireworks celebration on July 4 will be canceled. The festival was supposed to be a drive-in event.

However, Texas Republicans are moving forward with their plans to hold an indoor convention in Houston next month, The Texas Tribune reported.

The Texas GOP convention is expected to draw about 6,000 attendees, said the report.