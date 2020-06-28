Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 2.5 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    08:01, June 28, 2020

People wear face masks as they visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., the United States, June 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

NEW YORK, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 2.5 million on Saturday, reaching 2,500,419 as of 4:35 p.m. (2035 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 125,434, according to the tally.

The state of New York reported 391,923 cases and 31,362 deaths, both topping the nation. But the state's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped to around 1 percent, the lowest among the country's big states, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Other states with over 100,000 cases include California, New Jersey, Texas, Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts, the tally showed.

Several states such as California, Arizona, Texas and Florida have reported record spikes of new cases in recent days, prompting some local governments to backpedal on reopening policies.

