China sees over 7 million railway trips Thursday

Passengers enter the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on June 25, the first day of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING -- Passenger trips on trains reached 7.53 million on Thursday, the first day of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, official data showed Friday.

The number is the highest of daily railway passenger trips after this year's Spring Festival travel rush, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The company expects 5.22 million railway trips on Friday.

Railway departments have put more trains into operation to handle a spike in trips for tourism and family visits and enhanced anti-epidemic measures to ensure passengers' safety, said the company.