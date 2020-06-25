2020 Chinese Super League season to start in July?

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The long-delayed 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) season may finally begin in mid-to-late July.

That's the view of Huang Shenghua, CEO of CSL side Guangzhou R&F, but all 16 top-flight clubs are still waiting for final confirmation from the Chinese Football Association, according to a report by the Guangzhou-based Information Times.

"We are waiting to see what will happen in the next three weeks," Huang was quoted as saying.

This year's CSL season, previously scheduled to start on February 22, was postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was reported that the new season would abandon the standard home-and-away format, and that the 16 teams would be divided into two groups on a geographical basis, with one group playing each other in the northeastern port city of Dalian, and the other facing off in Suzhou, east China.

As Suzhou is not a home city for any CSL teams, Dalian Yifang, which finished 9th in the 2019 season, would be the only side enjoying home turf.

Huang said that neutral venues are fair to all teams.

Guangzhou R&F finished 12th in the CSL season.