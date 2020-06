SHIJIAZHUANG, June 25 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported one new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 case on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The patient was a close contact of a confirmed case in Beijing.

No new COVID-19 related deaths, suspected cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in the province Wednesday.

By Wednesday, Hebei had registered a total of 339 confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 imported cases.