Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's daily nucleic acid testing capacity tops 3 mln: official

(Xinhua)    10:32, June 25, 2020

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China currently can offer 3.78 million nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 every day, a 200-percent increase from March, a health official said Wednesday.

As of Monday, Chinese medical institutions had conducted 90.41 million nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 in total, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC).

The total number of designated centers offering nucleic acid tests has increased from 2,081 in early March to the current 4,804, marking a 131-percent increase, Guo noted, adding that 28,500 technicians are engaged in nucleic acid testing.

In order to improve nucleic acid testing capacity in various regions, the NHC initiated an online training program to cultivate relevant professionals on June 15, said He Qinghua, an official with the NHC.

A total of 360,000 people across the country have received such training by Wednesday noon, He noted, adding that the health authorities of provincial-level regions should offer hands-on training for those who have finished online courses.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York