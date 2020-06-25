HKSAR gov't to fulfill obligations after enactment of national security legislation: official

HONG KONG, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will fulfill its obligations after the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR is enacted, John Lee Ka-chiu, the HKSAR government's secretary for security, said on Wednesday.

The draft law on safeguarding national security in HKSAR requires the HKSAR government departments of law enforcement and prosecution to shoulder their responsibilities, and the government is carrying out preparation work pending more details of the relevant law, Lee told the media.

According to the draft law, an executive organ will be set up under the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) to safeguard national security. Lee expressed confidence in the HKPF, saying that through necessary training and systems, police personnel are capable of accomplishing the relevant missions.

Lee stressed that after the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR takes effect, all the law enforcement will be carried out under relevant laws and existing laws.

The law will also fully protect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by the Hong Kong residents in accordance with the Basic Law and international covenants, Lee said.